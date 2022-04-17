CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Six fire agencies are battling a grass fire near Westcliffe Sunday afternoon. They were first called around 2 p.m. to Highway 69 near mile marker 62.

The state helicopter is helping by dropping water on the flames. As of 6 p.m., 20 acres have burned and the fire is 70% contained.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been issued.

Northbound lanes of Highway 69 are closed between County Road 243 and Copper Gulch Road.

