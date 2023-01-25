(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A collaborative effort between the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities), looks to improve safety at Memorial Park.

CSPD received $1,726,331, from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, Office of Adult and Juvenile Justice Assistance, SB22-01 – Crime Prevention Through Safer Streets.

The project will employ Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles to improve safety at Memorial Park.

Input from community members and the Hillside Advisory team developed a list of concerns and suggestions to improve safety. The top three problems identified at Memorial Park are lighting, vandalism, and criminal activity. The grant has three goals to address safety concerns.

Grant goals to address safety concerns at Memorial Park

Secure the park from vehicle traffic during closed night-time hours. This includes securing Memorial Park from vehicle traffic during established night-time closed hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) by installing 19 gates (16 steel and three cable wire) at park access points.

This includes securing Memorial Park from vehicle traffic during established night-time closed hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) by installing 19 gates (16 steel and three cable wire) at park access points. Establishing 24-hour video surveillance around Memorial Park and Sertich Ice Center. Crews will install ten wireless theft and vandalism-resistant security cameras at strategic points near the Memorial Skate Park and Sertich Ice Center.

Crews will install ten wireless theft and vandalism-resistant security cameras at strategic points near the Memorial Skate Park and Sertich Ice Center. Improve lighting around Memorial Park. This includes increasing visibility throughout Memorial Park by installing 181 new or improved lights on roadways, parking lots, and walkways.

“The collaboration between City of Colorado Springs organizations, community members, and groups show the commitment by all involved to improve the quality of life and public safety,” Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez explained. “The improvements to the park will make the park safer for individuals and families. CSPD remains committed to making our community safer, and this grant will do just that.”

Upon completion of improvements to the park, CSPD believes the community will find the park to be a far more inviting and safer experience.

