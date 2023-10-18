(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Oct. 18 Governor Jared Polis will visit the site of the I-25 train derailment that happened on Sunday, Oct. 15 north of Pueblo.

The Governor said the administration’s immediate priority is to safely get the interstate open in both directions.

On Sunday, a train carrying coal was traveling over I-25 when allegedly a broken rail line caused a derailment and collapse of the bridge, according to a preliminary report. A semi truck driver identified as 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson of Compton, California was killed while driving under the bridge.

I-25 between Pueblo and Colorado Springs has remained closed during the investigation.

