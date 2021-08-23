Governor Polis urges all to get FDA’s fully-approved COVID-19 vaccine

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for Coloradans aged 16 and up on Monday, Aug. 23.

Governor Jared Polis is encouraging all Coloradans that are able to receive the newly-approved vaccine.

“I know that some people were waiting for full FDA approval to get vaccinated, and now that day is finally here and you can start the protection clock today,” said Governor Polis. “This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and we know that the Delta variant has threatened our progress, our economy and way of life, and the FDA approval of the vaccine is a step forward.”

It has been nine months since the vaccine was made available to the public while over 3.5 million Coloradans and one dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. 3.2 million in the United States are now fully immunized.

Six days ago, Governor Polis urged the State Board of Health to quickly engage in a rulemaking to require the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for personnel staffing vulnerable populations and places where people receive essential medical care.