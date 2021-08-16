Governor Polis to rescind former proclamations that target Native populations

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera will hold a ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 11:00 a.m. to sign an executive order that will rescind proclamations by Territorial Governor John Evans that targeted the Indigenous population of Colorado.

Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera join with members of the Southern Ute, Ute Mountain, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes as well as members of Colorado’s American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

The ceremony will be held on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol.