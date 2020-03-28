Governor Polis temporarily suspends in-person requirement for notarizations in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS– Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order temporarily suspending the personal appearance requirement before notarial officers to perform notarizations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the document, the Executive Order also authorizes the Secretary of State to issue temporary emergency rules in order to facilitate remote notarization.

The following directives were listed in the order, signed by Polis on March 27:

The order is set to expire thirty days from March 27, unless extended by a further Executive Order.

>>To read the full Executive Order, click here.