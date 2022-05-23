PUEBLO, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis was in Pueblo on Monday to sign the Family Affirmation Act, which creates a streamlined adoption process for parents conceiving through assisted reproduction.

Previously, some parents, often LGBTQ+ couples, who conceived using assisted reproduction had to go through the legal adoption process in order to be recognized as legal parents. This lengthy, expensive and complicated process was necessary just to be recognized as the legal parent of their child.

HB22-1153, sponsored by Representatives Kerry Tipper and Daneya Esgar, creates an accessible and streamlined adoption process for parents conceiving through assisted reproduction.

“Under Colorado’s laws, my wife still needs to go through the expensive and complicated adoption process just to be legally recognized as the mother of our child, even though she is Marlo’s biological parent,” said Representative Esgar. “My wife, and every parent that goes through assisted reproduction, should have the same parental rights that I do. It’s time to modernize our laws so that every parent in our state has equal protections under the law.”

There are currently no efforts to streamline the process on a federal level, something Esgar hopes can change with more awareness.