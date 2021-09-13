Governor Polis, Senator Bennet announce campaign to get Child Tax Credit to families

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, and the state of Colorado announced a campaign to ensure that eligible families receive their Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments.

From Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Oct. 15, families can use an app to directly file a 2020 simplified tax return with the Internal Revenue Service in order to claim all eligible advance CTC and stimulus payments. After October 15, the IRS will only accept paper applications until 2022.

“The life-changing Child Tax Credit provides up to $3,600 per child that hardworking families can use to join after-school activities or purchase everyday items like groceries, school books, or gas,” said Governor Polis. “We want every Colorado family that is eligible to take advantage of this historic opportunity to build a brighter future for their children and our communities.”

Families that earn less than $400,000 a year, or single parents earning $250,000 or less, are eligible to receive up to $3,600 for children under age six and up to $3,000 per child six years or older.

Based on Senator Bennet’s bill to expand the Child Tax Credit, The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit to provide a refundable credit of up to $300 per month per child under age six, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17.

Families began receiving payments of up to $300 per child in July 2021 which will continue through December 2021. In order to receive the rest of their payments, families will need to file a tax return in 2022. Earlier in 2021, Governor Polis signed legislation to add a refundable state child tax credit of up to $1,080 per child, which eligible residents may claim when filing next year’s taxes in 2023.

Governor Polis has directed state agencies to help find families needing assistance through public schools, child care, child welfare, and public health systems who are eligible for but not receiving the credit.

“We at Code for America developed GetCTC to help more families access the Child Tax Credit through this bilingual, mobile-friendly, web-based tool. We’re proud to work with trusted community partners in Colorado to help ensure that more Coloradans sign up and get access to the flexible cash they deserve during this historic moment,” said Courtney O’Reilly, Navigator Program Manager at Code for America, who previously led Tax Help Colorado, a local VITA program.

Colorado residents without social security numbers can also claim the Child Tax Credit and other beneficial tax credits, but only if they first apply for an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). To learn more about the benefits of ITINs and how to apply for one, they can visit this website.

To check your eligibility for the tax credits, click here.