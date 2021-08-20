Governor Polis releases statement on former President Trump’s space force comments

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera released a statement after receiving a report regarding former President Trump’s comments on the decision to relocate the United States Space Command from its current location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs to another state.

The statement reads as follows:

Colorado is the natural home for Space Command. These callous comments fly in the face of Coloradans, military families, and those who have worked to cultivate our aerospace ecosystem that is suited to guarantee the operational success of U.S. Space Command and deliver the best value to taxpayers,” Gov. Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera said in a joint statement. “Keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado means protecting our national security but it’s clear that the former President – now through his own admission – made this misguided decision for political or personal purposes. Unfortunately, this poor decision could cost taxpayers billions of dollars, hurt military readiness, and would be fiscally irresponsible. We urge the federal government to truly restore integrity to the process.

The former president’s decision was announced a week prior to President Biden’s inauguration, sparking Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primaversa to urge for government integrity before making the final call to move the military families who planned to stay at the Colorado Springs location. The Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Inspector General are now separately investigating the former president’s decision and its rationale.

Last year, Governor Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, the Colorado Congressional delegation, bipartisan representation from Colorado’s General Assembly, local, county and municipal leaders, heads of Colorado’s institutions of higher education, executives from economic development and aerospace, technology, and finance industries sent an open letter to the former president requesting that he keep Space Command in Colorado.

Over 30,000 Coloradans are directly employed by aerospace companies while 200,000 other individuals fill jobs supporting the aerospace industry. These workers are employed by over 280 aerospace companies, and of those companies, 64% of which are small businesses with 10 or fewer employees. An added 500 Colorado companies provide space-related products and services.