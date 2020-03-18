Governor Polis pushes for federal funding for small businesses

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis sent a letter to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for federal funding in order to provide relief for Colorado’s small businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Governor and the Polis administration are proactively working with Colorado’s federal delegation to ensure Colorado has the resources available to address this pandemic.

“Colorado’s small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and are woven into the fabric of our way of life. As a person who came to government from the private sector, I understand the challenges and hurdles entrepreneurs and small business owners face. We will get through this together and I urge the federal government to quickly approve our loan application so we can provide relief to the state’s small business community during this global pandemic.” Governor Jared Polis

In addition to Colorado’s application for SBA loans, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has engaged its local, state and federal partners to identify other financial and technical assistance programs available to aid Colorado’s economic recovery.

“I respectfully request that the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) implement a Small Business Administrative declaration to provide assistance in the form of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Alamosa, Baca, Denver, Eagle, El Paso, Gunnison, Jefferson, Larimer, La Plata, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Routt, San Miguel Counties as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, the Southern Ute Tribal Nation and Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Nation have similarly been impacted and on their behalf, I respectfully request assistance for our Tribal partners,” the letter reads.

Read Governor Polis’ letter to the Trump administration here. The Governor spoke with Colorado’s federal delegation Tuesday about the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, help those who have lost or are losing their jobs and small businesses.