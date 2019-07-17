Governor Polis meets with military officials to discuss transportation needs in Colorado Springs

Governor Polis joins CDOT and military officials to discuss transportation needs at a meeting Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis joined CDOT, members of the military, and local state and federal officials officials to discuss the transportation needs and priorities of Colorado’s veterans and military personnel Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

The governor also announced a plan to help fund accessibility and connectivity between military bases and facilities in the Pikes Peak region.

This summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation launched a statewide, strategic listening tour with the goal to provide Coloradans the opportunity to weigh in on how transportation funds are used.

It’s all part of the organization’s “Your Transportation Plan”, which will identify a 10-year strategic pipeline of projects.