Governor Polis joins multiple governors to declare Blood Donation Day September 5th

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

DENVER, Colo.– In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States have honored the request of the American Red Cross, Vitalant, Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and blood banks across the country to proclaim a state Blood Donation Day, designated September 4th, 2020.

Colorado Blood Donation Day will be September 4th. National Blood Donation Week is September 1st – 7th.

National Blood Donation Week occurs the first week of September each year during National Preparedness Month.

Drives are being held across the country with social distancing and COVID measures in place and can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.