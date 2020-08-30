Governor Polis joins multiple governors to declare Blood Donation Day September 5th

DENVER, Colo.– In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States have honored the request of the American Red Cross, Vitalant, Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and blood banks across the country to proclaim a state Blood Donation Day, designated September 4th, 2020.
Colorado Blood Donation Day will be September 4th. National Blood Donation Week is September 1st – 7th.
National Blood Donation Week occurs the first week of September each year during National Preparedness Month.
Drives are being held across the country with social distancing and COVID measures in place and can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.