TRINIDAD, Colo. — Colorado Governor Jared Polis attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new I-25 Exit 11 interchange improvement project in Trinidad on Friday.

Exit 11 is located 11 miles north of the Colorado/New Mexico border on I-25 and is a vital link to area parks and recreational destinations.

Governor Polis joined representatives from CDOT, along with state and local officials for the ceremonial ribbon cutting on the newly constructed west roundabout to celebrate the imminent completion of this important regional infrastructure project.

“Coloradans, students, and visitors can now more easily and safely reach Fishers Peak, and support small businesses in downtown Trinidad,” said Governor Polis. “I was proud to designate Fishers Peak Colorado’s 42nd state park nearly two years ago to expand opportunities for outdoor recreation, support tourism, educational opportunities, and good-paying jobs and this new highway exit to Fishers Peak will expand access to this world-class state park.”





Work completed to date includes replacing the bridge and installing retaining walls for added strength and longevity, constructing new roundabouts at the east and west sides of the interchange to improve traffic flow, building new ramps and crossovers, and adding pedestrian facilities.

CDOT expects the new bridge to open to traffic as early as August 29 and will remove the old bridge in the coming weeks.

Crews are almost finished connecting the southbound I-25 on-ramp to the west roundabout and County Road 69.1, and are expected to complete the east side roundabout and tie-in to the northbound I-25 off-ramp and the Santa Fe Trail by September.

For more information on the project and timeline of work, visit the project’s website at codot.gov/projects/i25-exit11-trinidad-intersection.