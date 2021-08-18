Governor Polis asks for “civility and respect” during COVID-19 livestream

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Governor Jared Polis addressed the public in a virtual conference to update them on how the COVID-19 pandemic is currently impacting Colorado.

Colorado has seen the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since May of 2021, but the number is still not as high as the rest of the United States, despite climbing hospitalization and case rates.

The governor encouraged “civility and respect” among members in the community regarding their differences in perception of mask policies and how they chose to protect themselves and their children during the school year.

“What’s more important for the people of Colorado, for public education and the particular outcome of that discussion in every area is that we have that discussion with civility and respect,” Governor Polis said.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the governor continued to advocate for all Coloradans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine emphasizing that it was the “best line of defense” against the virus and its variants especially in light of the rise in cases.

According to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, over 3 million Coloradans are completely vaccinated. With booster shots being offered to the public starting Monday, Sept. 20, that number is likely to climb.

The governor praised healthcare networks such as UCHealth, Banner Health, SCL Health, Kaiser Permanente, several senior living facilities across the state and other groups who have already begun to mandate vaccinations for staff and employees.

With regard to mask mandates in schools, he said that one of his goals during this pandemic was to continue to support school districts in keeping classes in-person and uninterrupted.

When asked about his stance on Coloradans receiving their booster shot while other countries around the world are struggling to administer first and second doses, Governor Polis said, “Colorado would love the ability to export any extra vaccines we have but we don’t have that ability.”

