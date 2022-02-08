Governor Polis, AEG, Community Foundation Boulder County announce virtual benefit concert for Marshall Fire victims

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis, AEG Presents chairman emeritus Chuck Morris, Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez and Nathaniel Rateliff of Colorado-based band The Night Sweats announced that a pre-recorded virtual benefit concert will go live on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7:00 p.m., to support the disaster survivors of the Marshall Fire.

The Marshall Fire broke out on December 30, 2021, destroying over 1,000 homes, damaging numerous businesses, and has been recorded to be the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history.

“Music itself can be healing, and the funds raised by this event will go a long way toward helping Coloradans impacted by the Marshall Fire to rebuild their lives and communities,” said Governor Polis. “We’re thrilled to be partnering together with AEG, Community Foundation Boulder County, and Colorado creatives whose talents serve as a powerful balm during a difficult time. If you’re able to donate to help our friends and neighbors who need our support now more than ever, this is a great opportunity to pay it forward while enjoying your favorite bands.”

Headlining sponsors of the benefit concert include MDC/Richmond American Foundation who will be contributing $250,000. Other organizations such as Amazon is contributing $50,000, the Tuchman Family Foundation contributing $50,000 and the Colorado Lottery contributing $10,000.

Tickets can be purchased at marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com starting tomorrow, Feb. 9, at 8:00 a.m.

“I want to thank Governor Polis and all of the sponsors, from corporations to nonprofits, for ensuring countless people can support the Boulder community with every penny going towards victims of the fires. The power of Colorado’s music community to band together and lend their talents for free makes me proud to be in the music business,” said Chairman Emeritus of AEG Chuck Morris.

Community Foundation Boulder County has raised over $27 million and allocated $7 million in direct financial assistance for over 90% of households that were damaged or destroyed. Tatiana Hernandez, the Foundation’s CEO, joined the Governor to discuss how these funds will be used to improve the lives of survivors and announced two grants which will support mental health needs.

The first is for Impact on Education which will ensure additional behavioral health advocates are available at the most fire-affected schools in the Boulder Valley School District, and the second is for Boulder Jewish Family Services which will provide crisis counseling to anyone who needs it in individual and group settings, with trauma-informed practices.

“The Marshall fire was a devastating event. Our neighbors to the north had their world turned upside down within a few hours. I am honored to do anything I can to help those affected by the fire get back on their feet,” said Nathaniel Rateliff of Denver-based band The Night Sweats.

The benefit concert’s star-studded lineup includes the following bands and artists:

Lake Street Dive

Sarah Jarosz

Ryan Tedder

Dave Matthews

Michael Franti

The Avett Brothers

Trey Anastasio

Jim James of My Morning Jacket

Old Crow Medicine Show

Yonder Mountain String Band

Amos Lee

Brittany Howard

Lyle Lovett

Steve Miller

Nathaniel Rateliff

The Motet

The String Cheese Incident

Rob Drabkin

Wynnona Judd and Cactus Moser

Leftover Salmon

Raquel Garcia

The governor announced that to date, the Small Business Administration has approved more than $72 million in disaster loans directly to homeowners and renters and nearly $3 million for affected businesses.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency has distributed $1.3 million in individual assistance. The deadline to apply for federal funds is March 2, 2022. Survivors who have not yet applied for this assistance can visit disasterassistance.gov or stop by the Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette. Claims should be filed with insurance companies immediately.