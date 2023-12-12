(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis will be in Southern Colorado on Tuesday, Dec. 12 to highlight the Roadmap to a Future Colorado.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Polis will first visit the Fuel and Iron Food Hall in Pueblo before visiting Colorado Springs, where he will stop at the new, supportive apartment community known as The Commons.

Gov. Polis is expected to be joined in Pueblo by state legislators, History Colorado CEO Dawn DiPrince, and Pueblo County Commissioner Daneya Esgar.

Once in Colorado Springs, the Governor will be joined by Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

The Governor will tour both facilities and FOX21 News will update this article with more information as it comes in.