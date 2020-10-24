Governor Jared Polis orders flags lowered to honor Commerce City police officer Curt Holland

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 24, to honor the passing of Commerce City Police Officer Curt Holland.

Officer Holland was killed in a crash Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 37.

Officer Holland leaves behind his wife Amanda, and two young children.

Governor Polis offered his deepest condolences to Officer Holland’s friends, family, and colleagues. He also sends his condolences to another innocent Coloradan who was killed in this crash, Commerce City resident Francesca Dominguez.