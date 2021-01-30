Governor, first gentleman get vaccinated in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.– Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The governor and first gentleman were vaccinated at the Salud Clinic in Commerce City.

Polis tweeted, “I want everyone to know that I have full confidence in the science and the data around this highly effective vaccine which will end the pandemic, and I’m putting my own arm where my mouth is and getting it myself.”

Both tested positive for the virus in late November and have recovered.

Polis and Reis will receive the second dose in four weeks.

Vaccine Update:

118,397 people across Colorado have received both doses of the vaccine as of January 28.

>> Click here to see Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.