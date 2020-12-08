Governor extends statewide mask mandate for 30 days

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DENVER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis extended Colorado’s statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days on Tuesday.

The extended order reads in part:

We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%. Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly.

Governor Polis is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. First Gentleman Marlon Reis, who also tested positive for the virus and required a hospital stay, is now recovering at home.

Polis has consistently urged Coloradans to wear masks, wash their hands regularly, and maintain a safe distance from individuals outside of their households.

On Sunday Polis wrote on his Facebook page:

We can save lives. But only if we all work together. It doesn’t take much. Just wear a mask outside and avoid large crowds. The life you save could be your own.

