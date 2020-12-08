Governor extends statewide mask mandate for 30 days

DENVER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis extended Colorado’s statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days on Tuesday.
The extended order reads in part:
We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%. Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly.
Governor Polis is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. First Gentleman Marlon Reis, who also tested positive for the virus and required a hospital stay, is now recovering at home.
Polis has consistently urged Coloradans to wear masks, wash their hands regularly, and maintain a safe distance from individuals outside of their households.
On Sunday Polis wrote on his Facebook page:
We can save lives. But only if we all work together. It doesn’t take much. Just wear a mask outside and avoid large crowds. The life you save could be your own.
