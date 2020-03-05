Governor appoints new 4th Judicial District Judge

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis appointed Catherine Mitchell Helton as a district court judge in the 4th Judicial District on Wednesday.

She replaces Larry E. Schwartz. Schwartz retired.

Helton is a Magistrate for the Fourth Judicial District in El Paso County, a position she has held since January 2019. She currently presides over a domestic relations docket. Previously, she was a sole practitioner and private attorney at Catherine D. Mitchell, P.C. (2003-2019) and a Deputy District Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District (2000-2003).

Helton earned her B.A. from Mount St. Vincent University in 1994 and her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2000.

Helton is also the board of directors Chair for the Colorado Springs Teen Court.

Helton’s appointment is effective on May 2, 2020.