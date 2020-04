Democratic candidate for Colorado’s governorship, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, responds to a question during a televised debate Monday, June 18, 2018, in Denver. Colorado’s primary election to determine which candidate will earn the Democratic nomination is set for next Tuesday, June 26. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis will hold a televised address on Monday night.

The address will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, his office confirmed Friday evening.

The address will be carried on FOX21.

While the governor will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus, the specific details of his address are currently unknown.