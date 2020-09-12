Gov. Polis says mask mandate continues

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In a news conference on Friday, Governor Jared Polis said the state is hovering around an R naught rate of one, which is what indicates how contagious the disease is. “We seem to be on a relatively level plateau,” he said.

As for the mask mandate continuing in the state, Polis says it will be with us the next 30 days. “The masks are working. We are all frustrated with the masks,” he said. “I can’t wait for two things: the fire ban is over and the mask requirement is over. I think a lot of folks, including me, are going to be happy to have little bonfires to burn these (masks) things and never look back.”

Polis also stating that he wants to see restaurants and bars increase capacity and be able to be open past 11:00 p.m. before the mask requirements will likely end.