Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to honor victims of the shooting in the Atlanta metro area

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide now until sunset March 22, 2021 the lowering of flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, as proclaimed by President Biden.

“Colorado stands in solidarity with our Asian American community. The crimes and actions being committed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are terrifying. The latest series of murders in Georgia reflect a surge of violent attacks being committed against Asian Americans. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Colorado stands united with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities against all forms of racism, violence, and hate that have occurred during the pandemic. We are so thankful for our AAPI communities and their contributions to our state,” said Gov. Jared Polis.