Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to honor Officer Gordon Beesley

STATEWIDE — Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in honor of Gordon Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was killed in the line of duty.

Beesley, the officer killed in the shooting in Olde Town last week, had been with the department for 19 years. Arvada Police said Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.

A private ceremony for Officer Beesley will be held on June 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.