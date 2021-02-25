Gov. Polis optimistic for El Paso County discusses transportation and basing of U.S. Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis said he’s committed to supporting the Pikes Peak community during a State of the Region address on Thursday, hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Gov. Polis took time to talk about vaccines in the Rocky Mountain and said he is optimistic, Colorado will shift to a different lifestyle midway through the year. He said as of now 10% of people living in Colorado have been vaccinated, all while Colorado is inching closer to vaccinating 70% of people ages 70 and up.

“We just have a couple more months here, wear a mask, keep our distance and we should have a pretty normal summer which we are all,” said Gov. Polis.

The state hoping to expand, vaccine accessibility to more people within the next coming weeks.

However, the Governor said there’s still room for improvement in other sectors. In fact, members of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC were able to submit questions to the Governor during Thursday’s meeting. A Pikes Peak businesses owner said their business was being impacted by current road conditions along the front range.

Earlier this month, the Governor called for quick action on a $1 billion-plus stimulus plan.. a plan which focuses on creating jobs in transportation infrastructure and other areas.

“When you first see this package, I hope you think it’s a great and decent package, but it’s not going to be the one you designed or the one I designed,” said Gov. Polis. “To be done, it needs to be an unprecedented broad coalition, but fundamentally it’ll be on the table and we can do it or not. If we don’t do it, we know where we are headed and we know the deficit increases.”

Also on the table, U.S. Space Command. The announcement of the headquarters relocation to Huntsville, Alabama has caused many to question former President Donald Trump’s motives. The Department of Defense recently announced an investigation into the basing decision.

“Regardless of the outcome of that,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado has a bright future with regard to aerospace and especially El Paso County.

The Governor said with the addition of South West Airlines to the Colorado Springs Airport, the road to recovery is looking bright for the Pikes Peak Region.