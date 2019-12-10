Gov. Polis to lower flags on Friday to Honor Sgt. Joshua Voth, Rep. Kimmi Lewis, and Firefighter Ken Jones

DENVER, Colo — Gov. Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset on Friday, to honor the passing of Sgt. Joshua Voth, Rep. Kimmi Lewis, and Summit Fire & EMS firefighter Ken Jones.

Sgt. Joshua Voth was killed in the line of duty in an accident at the Fremont Correctional Facility on December 4, 2019.

Father and husband Sgt. Voth had been with the department since 2016 and was a Correctional Support Licensed Trade Supervisor who helped teach offenders valuable trade skills.

Rep. Kimmi Lewis passed on December 6, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

She served in the legislature since 2016, representing her community on the eastern plains.

Summit Fire & EMS firefighter Ken Jones was killed on December 7, 2019, while fighting a fire at a condo building at Copper Mountain.

He was a 20-year veteran of Summit Fire & EMS. Jones is survived by his wife, and two children.

Services will be held for Sgt. Voth, Representative Lewis, and firefighter Jones on Friday, December 13, 2019.