DENVER (AP) — The interim chief of the Aurora police department has become the first woman to permanently lead the agency that's looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year since the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man officers stopped on the street and put into a chokehold.

The City Council chose Vanessa Wilson in a 10-1 vote Monday night, hours after she apologized for the latest controversy tied to the Aurora Police Department. Officers investigating a stolen vehicle this weekend handcuffed at least two Black girls, who were seen crying in bystander video as they laid face down on the ground. Police later discovered they had the wrong vehicle.