Gov. Polis extends statewide mask order for an additional 30 days

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state’s efforts against the the new coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday that he is extending the statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days. It would have expired this weekend.

The governor first announced the mask mandate on July 16 in response to a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. It was set to last for 30 days unless extended, which he did for the first time in mid-August.

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show the number of hospitalizations has decreased from 275 on July 20 to 142 as of Sept. 12.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth face coverings are not intended to protect the person wearing the mask, but rather those around them.

“Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings. The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when masks are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.,” the CDC says on its website.

Polis’ executive order requires face coverings to be worn in indoor public places. It applies to people 10 years old and older.

People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering are not required to wear one.

