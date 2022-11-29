(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Governor Jared Polis is attending the private ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Gov. Polis is joining Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts for the ceremony. Pitts served in the Army from 2003 to 2009 and deployed twice to Afghanistan. He will be speaking on the importance of mental health care and what that has meant in his life. Pitts will also highlight the benefits the new clinic will have for the military, veterans, and military families in the Colorado Springs area.
Pitts was awarded his Medal of Honor “for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty” according to the Army profile of his award. Though he was already critically wounded, Pitts fought enemy combatants until support arrived and assisted in holding a crucial position at the time.
The clinic is a part of the Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), of which Pitts is an ambassador. The network of mental health clinics began in 2016 when Steven A. Cohen made a $275 million commitment to serve veterans and their families. Cohen has a personal connection to the military as his son served in the United States Marine Corps.
“CVN’s focus today is on post-9/11 veterans, active duty, and families, in order to get ahead of transition challenges before they become chronic or acute. Each Cohen Clinic will assess all veterans based on their specific needs, and we will make every effort to see pre-9/11 veterans based on clinician availability,” according to CVN’s website.
Located at 1915 Aerotech Drive, Suite 112 in Colorado Springs, the clinic will host a variety of services focusing on mental health. For more information check out CVN’s website.