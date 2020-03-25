Gov. Polis asking law enforcement to ease up on arrests, release non-violent inmates

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis provides guidance to local law enforcement and detention centers.

Gov. Polis asking police to issue warnings instead of arresting people when public safety is not at risk. Additionally, Polis asked them to keep their distance when interacting with sick members of the public.

Polis also issuing guidance for jails to practice social distancing by temporarily suspending all visitation; ensuring that no more than 10 people are gathered at the same time in any confined space.

The Pueblo County Sheriff said he applauds the governor for issues the order but he has already followed an order from the County Sheriff’s of Colorado organization, who, he said, has much stricter guidelines and has even lowered the jail population.

“I’m grateful to all of our law enforcement agencies who are working to keep Colorado safe during this difficult time. Their service to our communities is critical in addressing the spread of this virus,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We have worked closely with local law enforcement to develop this guidance to protect our first responders and those in custody. We will continue working with counties, municipalities, all law enforcement agencies, and all detention centers as the situation develops to safely reduce our incarcerated population and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Sheriff Kirk Taylor said in recent years the average population of the jail has been 742, however, the capacity is 509.

He said because of careful thought from the court, district attorney and public defenders, Pueblo County has released inmates and they are now at 511 inmates — nearly at capacity.

Sheriff Taylor spoke at a press conference with other Pueblo County officials on the COVID-19 outbreak. Watch below: