Gov. Polis appoints Steven Katzman to the El Paso County Court in the 4th Judicial District

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday, Governor Polis appointed Steven B. Katzman to the El Paso County Court in the 4th Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the appointment of the Honorable Laura Findorff to the district court and is effective immediately.

Katzman is a Partner at Katzman, Beck, & Thom, P.C., a position he has held since 2018. According to the Gov. Office, his practice consists of criminal defense and domestic relations matters. Previously, he was an Attorney at Austin, Katzman & Thom, PC (2017-2018); Daniel, Thom & Katzman, PC (2007-2017); and Steven Katzman, Attorney at Law (1979-2007). Mr. Katzman earned his B.A. from the University of Colorado in 1975 and his J.D. from Northwestern School of Law, Lewis & Clark College in 1978.