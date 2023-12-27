(COLORADO) — Helping to strengthen Colorado’s downtowns while creating stronger economies and expanding transportation options, eight communities across the state were announced as the final, Revitalizing Main Streets grant recipients of 2023.
In total, $1.7 million was awarded to the final recipients, according to Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), which made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
Final 2023 Revitalizing Main Streets grant recipients:
- Town of De Beque – $250,000
- County of Las Animas – $56,780
- Town of Mead – $250,000
- Town of Minturn – $226,800
- Town of Olathe – $223,512
- Town of Pagosa Springs – $250,000
- Town of San Luis – $181,592
- Town of Westcliffe – $250,000
“Not only does this encourage physical activity, it also enhances local economic vitality in towns and cities across Colorado,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Through this approach, we are grateful to be able to set an example of how statewide transportation agencies can work cohesively with local municipalities to build stronger, healthier, and thriving communities.”
Previous 2023 Revitalizing Main Streets grant recipients:
- Town of Poncha Springs – $250,000
- Colorado City Metro District – $223,677
- Town of Silverthorne – $250,000
- City of Fort Lupton – $250,000
- Jefferson County – $249,849
- City of Pueblo – $222,750
- City of Rifle – $250,000
- Creekwalk Marketplace Business Improvement District – $250,000
- City of Black Hawk – $89,640
- Town of Basalt – $250,000
- Town of Estes Park – $241,300
- City of Fort Collins – $15,050
- Town of Georgetown – $250,000
- City of Lamar – $125,000
- Town of Meeker – $150,000
- Town of Paonia – $217,630
- City of Las Animas – $203,250
- Town of Kersey – $250,000
- Town of Akron – $92,466
- Town of Elizabeth – $250,000
- City of Littleton – $250,000
- City of Steamboat – $100,000
“The program began as a part of Colorado’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan, with a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March 2021. In June 2021, Colorado Senate Bill 260 provided $85 million in additional funding for the program over the next 10 years,” according to CDOT’s website.
To learn more about the Revitalizing Main Streets grant program, click on the link above.