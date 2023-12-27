(COLORADO) — Helping to strengthen Colorado’s downtowns while creating stronger economies and expanding transportation options, eight communities across the state were announced as the final, Revitalizing Main Streets grant recipients of 2023.

In total, $1.7 million was awarded to the final recipients, according to Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), which made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Final 2023 Revitalizing Main Streets grant recipients:

Town of De Beque – $250,000

County of Las Animas – $56,780

Town of Mead – $250,000

Town of Minturn – $226,800

Town of Olathe – $223,512

Town of Pagosa Springs – $250,000

Town of San Luis – $181,592

Town of Westcliffe – $250,000

“Not only does this encourage physical activity, it also enhances local economic vitality in towns and cities across Colorado,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Through this approach, we are grateful to be able to set an example of how statewide transportation agencies can work cohesively with local municipalities to build stronger, healthier, and thriving communities.”

Previous 2023 Revitalizing Main Streets grant recipients:

Town of Poncha Springs – $250,000

Colorado City Metro District – $223,677

Town of Silverthorne – $250,000

City of Fort Lupton – $250,000

Jefferson County – $249,849

City of Pueblo – $222,750

City of Rifle – $250,000

Creekwalk Marketplace Business Improvement District – $250,000

City of Black Hawk – $89,640

Town of Basalt – $250,000

Town of Estes Park – $241,300

City of Fort Collins – $15,050

Town of Georgetown – $250,000

City of Lamar – $125,000

Town of Meeker – $150,000

Town of Paonia – $217,630

City of Las Animas – $203,250

Town of Kersey – $250,000

Town of Akron – $92,466

Town of Elizabeth – $250,000

City of Littleton – $250,000

City of Steamboat – $100,000

“The program began as a part of Colorado’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan, with a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March 2021. In June 2021, Colorado Senate Bill 260 provided $85 million in additional funding for the program over the next 10 years,” according to CDOT’s website.

To learn more about the Revitalizing Main Streets grant program, click on the link above.