(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — How do you say S’mormet? Think S’more and Gourmet mashed into one. And that’s what owner Shalesa Aldrich is all about! Aldrich spent the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 16 with Krista and Nova talking all about her mobile converted horse trailer and s’mores bar.

This is the first of its kind in Southern Colorado and brings the campfire classic of homemade marshmallows and s’mores to any event or location.

S’mormet Gourmet is a woman-owned business and is available for bookings. For more information head to the Facebook page and find S’mormet Gorumet on Instagram.

With many many marshmallow options to choose from, let S’moremet Gourmet create the perfect setting for your party!