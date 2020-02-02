Google’s story of ‘Loretta’ Super Bowl ad may bring you to tears

KSWB — Google released it’s Super Bowl commercial ahead of the big game and it’s bringing many people to tears.

The beginning of the ad starts with a man asking Google “how to not forget” in an attempt to keep the memory of his late wife alive.

The rest of the ad showcases the real story of a Google employee’s grandfather and his life with his wife.

Officials say the employee’s grandfather even lent his voice for the advertisement.

