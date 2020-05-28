From fairways to front yards: golf course sold to Classic Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly two years in the making, an El Paso County golf course is going to close and turn into a development for hundreds of homes.

The Springs Ranch Golf Course has been sold to a developer — Classic Homes and the course plans to close at the end of the month. Neighbors say they aren’t happy about the change but the developers say they’ve worked with them throughout the process.

“Being on the golf course like this it gives you that great open space to separate you from the chaos on what’s on the other side over there by Powers and then what’s here in our yard,” said homeowner, Cathleen Arcuri. “We love the view from our back yard and you get used to that and are excited about that, nobody wants to have somebody building homes right behind you.”

A view of the mountains is par for the course for homeowners in Colorado. However people who live near the Springs Ranch Golf Course are feeling trapped in the sand.

"I think we have mixed emotions about the end result," said one homeowner.

“We were frustrated and angry,” said Arcuri.

“It’s pretty much a done deal. I’m not happy about it obviously,” said Andy Sherbo a long-time resident and business professor. ” As his net worth goes up, mine drops. How am I supposed to feel about that? It’s business, right? Unfortunately, I’m on the wrong side of it.”

Classic Homes is taking 171 acre-course and building about 600 houses and an apartment complex with 300 units.

Out of the 171-acre property, 70 acres will remains open space per the neighbor requests.

An outspoken homeowner said when it comes to these battles it’s important to be educated. The neighborhoods were not anti-development but they wanted to preserve their quality of life.

“My advice for other neighbors is: do your research about the master plan if you don’t understand the master plan, you don’t know what you’re owned and what they are not owned,” said Lou Morales a homeowner in the area.

Classic Homes and the neighbors worked together to come to a comprise.

“It’s got a failing golf course on it, it doesn’t make money, public golf courses that are privately owned have a very tough lift in this town,” Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple said.

“I think we have mixed emotions about the end result,” said Lou Morales. “Classic Homes worked with us really well, they gave us about 90 percent of our demands.”

“Both sides took a reasonable approached to this,” said Stimple. “We didn’t define a win for us as a loss for you and they didn’t define a win for them as a loss for us. Instead, we’re able to have some healthy dialogue.”

Now though it’s not a hole in one for either side; the neighbors accepting the score.

“I’m just hoping and praying we slow down the growth only because,” said Arcuri. “We need to preserve some of the green space in this beautiful city because once that green space is taken away, it’s no longer that thing that people are drawn to come to Colorado Springs.”

Classic Homes plans to break ground this summer and expects construction to take 4-8 years.

>> Tap here to see Classic’s homes plans.