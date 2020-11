COLORADO SPRINGS— For 20 years, Golden Corral has been committed to honoring the men and women who protect and serve our country.

This Veterans Day, Golden Corral is celebrating active duty military and veterans all month long by handing out a free dine-in meal and beverage card.

Military personnel can then redeem their card for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday from Nov. 1 to May 31.

The offer is good at all locations across the nation.