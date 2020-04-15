Going nowhere fast? Law enforcement seeing more speeders

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Both Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado State Patrol said that though there are fewer people on the road during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order they have written more speeding tickets.

“We are seeing reduced traffic on our highways,” said Lt. Jim Sokolik with Colorado Springs Police Department. “Unfortuntely we are still seeing though, just some agregrious behavior and just outragous speed ill be honest. that’s one of our really main concerns here, we are regullary finding drivers going over 100 mph.”

This week, Officer M. Graham focused his efforts on addressing increased speeding behaviors observed on I-25. Over the span of several hours, Officer Graham issued 9 tickets, each of which was for at least 20mph over the limit. One was for 100mph in a 65mph zone! pic.twitter.com/T0H9Ty3k0L — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) April 10, 2020

“We pulled over a driver yesterday going 120 mph in a 65 mph zone,” Lt. Sokolik said. “That’s so far over reasonable, that’s so far beyond an honest mistake, that’s somebody that is just choosing to drive at outrageous speeds and a danger themselves and others. If you are going 100 mph you are not going to the hospital at the end of that crash, that is going to be a life-ending crash.”

Colorado State Trooper John Lewis added that if you get in a crash you are putting others at risk too.

“We’re still working we are still on the roads, were dependant upon people doing the right thing,” said Trooper Lewis. “If someone has to be taken to the hospital because they were speeding and crashed necessarily, that’s resources, that could have been used to help people during this epidemic that now have to be used on someone who made the decision to speed.”

If you do get stopped that stop might look a little different. Troopers might be wearing masks or gloves and CSPD officers might ask to take a picture of your license instead of exchanging hands.