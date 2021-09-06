Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park death: here’s what we know about the investigation

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl died on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Sunday.

While many facts aren’t yet known about the child’s death, here’s what we do know:

The incident happened on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park around 7:44 p.m. on Sept. 5

The victim was a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs

An autopsy is planned for this week with the Garfield County Coroner’s Office forensic pathologist

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said a state investigator will arrive at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Monday

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Garfield County Coroner’s Office, and Hope Center assisted in the response and investigation

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 and Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Haunted Mine Drop ride has a height requirement of 46 inches

