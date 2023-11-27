(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is raising money to help with the care of neglected, homeless, and injured animals on Nov. 27 for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a national holiday created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good. MetLife Pet Insurance, a supporter of HSPPR, is planning to double every donation made on Giving Tuesday up to $30,000.

On its donation page, HSPPR shared the story of a puppy named Brass and added that the puppy is just one of the many animals being helped at the shelter daily.

HSPPR said Brass was only a week old when he was found lying next to a tree at a construction site, his eyes and ears still closed. Unable to find Brass’ mother, Animal Law Enforcement was called to bring him to HSPPR safely, and help his journey as a growing puppy.

To donate or learn more about Giving Tuesday, click the link above.