Giving back on MLK Day of Service at Care and Share Food Bank

COLORADO SPRINGS – Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado hosted 60 volunteers in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy on Monday.

Individuals, families, and volunteer groups helped sort and pack food that will be distributed to food pantries and meal sites across southern Colorado. Colorado Springs community members are joined by thousands of volunteers across the country on this national day of service.

“We’re answering Dr. King’s call to serve, and the volunteers who are at the food bank today are making a difference in the lives of neighbors across Southern Colorado,” said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank. “Volunteer service is a powerful tool that builds strong communities. We know that we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. These wonderful Care and Share volunteers are putting the core American principles of citizenship and service into action.”

All of the volunteers signed up in advance of this event.