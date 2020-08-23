‘Give Em Hell’ demonstration at Denver Police headquarters calls to ‘abolish police’

DENVER (KDVR) — A post on Reddit advertised a protest in front of the Denver Police Department headquarters on Saturday evening turned violent and destructive.

Nine arrests were made and one officer was injured, according to DPD.

SkyFOX was over the area tracking the group as Denver police followed them. Agitators shot fireworks at officers, set fires in the streets and broke windows.

The post for the demonstration calls out government officials for vetoing a bill that would have allowed Denver residents to vote on defunding the police and putting a Peace Force in place.

The demonstration says the city has failed and refused to address their demands about defunding the DPD.