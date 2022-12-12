It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring the Trails and Open Space Coalition, which works cooperatively with local and regional governments, community organizations, businesses, families and individuals who share the vision of an interconnected network of trails, greenways and open space.

If you would like to GIVE! to the Rocky Mountain Field Institute or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign, click here.

Trails and Open Space Coalition community engagement coordinator, Allen Beauchamp joined FOX21 News in studio to talk about the story behind the organization.