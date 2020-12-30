Give! 2020: Manitou Art Center

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– Manitou Art Center needs your help though the pandemic.

As part of this year’s Indy GIVE! campaign, they are looking forward to keeping the arts alive in 2021.

Manitou Art Center supports many non-profits, along with their creative space for artists.

Artists are now participating in Virtual First Friday’s due to the pandemic. Click here to learn more.

“When you support the Manitou Art Center, you’re supporting so many other people – so many other non-profits. We get church groups at the Art Center, we get AA groups that we work with,” said Natalie Johnson, Executive Director of the Manitou Art Center.

The Manitou Art Center not only has art on display, but they also have office spaces, a paper making studio, a clay studio, wood and metal shop, and more.

“Folks that need to create, they are out there doing it every day and sharing it with everyone and it’s just such a beautiful and busy space,” said Johnson.

The Manitou Art Center also has a shop in Manitou Made, an e-commerce site launched to support local.

>>To donate to this Indy GIVE! campaign, click here.