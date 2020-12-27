Give! 2020: Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course

COLORADO SPRINGS – The pandemic has brought even more people to trails in Southern Colorado and made things busy for horseback riders on the trails.

The Friends of Equestrian Skills Course has a series of obstacles to help train both trainers and horses before they hit the public places in our state.

FESC works to educate equestrians and other trail users, creating a safer trail experience for all.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, getting outdoors and exercising has become more crucial than ever. The FESC volunteers have your safety in mind.

Horseback riders from around the Pikes Peak region and the state come to the Equestrian Skills Course in Bear Creek Regional Park to train their horses for elements they’ll see on our urban, suburban and mountain trails.

This area also has a high-traffic regional trail passing through, allowing riders to expose their horses to runners, bikers, hikers, dogs and families with children out enjoying our beautiful outdoors.

The organizations current Give! campaign funds will be put toward a picnic pavilion complete with bike racks and hitching racks to provide another opportunity for trail users to interact.

