GIVE! 2020: All Breed Rescue & Training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– All Breed Rescue & Training is a local non-profit in Colorado Springs that focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever families for dogs deemed ‘unadoptable.’

And now they need your help more than ever to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every single one of our in-person fundraisers were cancelled this year, so we’re heavily weighing on the Indy GIVE! campaign,” said Lauren Fox, Executive Director of All Breed Rescue & Training.

On-staff trainers use positive reinforcement and relationship-based training to foster a safe, trust, and rewarding environment for dogs to learn and grow.

Angel and Jeremiah Desrosier rescued their dog, Donner (left) and took him to All Breed Rescue & Training.

All Breed Rescue & Training offers a free class to all dogs that are rescued through the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

That’s where they met Maggie, a deaf dog seeking her forever home.



Maggie, a deaf dog at All Breed Rescue and Training

They fell in love with Maggie, and ended up adopting her. Although she’s deaf, they worked with All Breed Rescue & Training to help Maggie become comfortable in her home.

Now, Angel and Jeremiah even foster dogs through All Breed Rescue.

They’re just one example of the many success stories at All Breed Rescue!

>>To donate to All Breed Rescue & Training through the Indy GIVE! campaign, click here.