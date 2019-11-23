Give! 2019: Westside Cares

COLORADO SPRINGS — Westside CARES’ mission is to provide care and compassion to our neighbors in need.

Westside CARES works with 400 volunteers, 21 member faith communities, and a thousand philanthropic partners that provide emergency services to over 10,000 neighbors in need each year.

Westside CARES offers a variety of services such as food pantries, financial assistance, medical assistance, special seasonal programs, and much more.

To donate or volunteer to Westside CARES, visit their website here.