GIVE! 2019: Project Healing Waters

COLORADO SPRINGS — Project Healing Waters is a non-profit dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.

The sport reconnects them to a team and community that is often missing in their post-service lives.

“I’ve been seeing a mental health specialist. I asked him when’s it (PTSD) going to get better, and he said it doesn’t,” said Jim Heinrich, Volunteer and Vietnam veteran.

“He said there’s no cure… there’s nothing we can do about it except assist with learning how to live with it… and that’s what this program does for me. It’s showing me how to live with it.”

With over 550 participants supported by more than 325 volunteers, Project Healing Waters is making a difference for disabled veterans in the Pikes Peak region.

