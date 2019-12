COLORADO SPRINGS— Look What the Cat Brought In was founded in 2008 in hopes of finding loving homes for cats in the Pikes Peak Region.

They accept medically needy cats for rehab, treatment, and adoption.

Their goal is to raise funds through the Indy Give campaign to help with medical costs which includes dental surgeries beyond spay & neuter, aggressive treatment of eye problems, as well as ortho & neuro consults.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.