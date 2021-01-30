Girl Scouts kick off cookie season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Girl Scout Cookie season is a go this year.

Local troops loading up their cars this morning with hundreds of boxes of cookies to kick off the cookie-selling season.

Though girls are still selling all your favorties, it might look a little different.

Troops are planning on limiting in-person cookie booths but some might still be popping up with sneeze shields. They will also have drive-up booths and a new “Porch Pixie Program.”

“We’re trying to avoid door to door, porch pixie, we have a girl on the online app, cookie doc.. customer can scan it and place an order online the girl can drop on the porch no interaction what so ever. “Maddie Jensen Girl Scout said. “Since there is a COVID precautions. We are taking things pretty safely, we are trying to work out the best we can. There is still in-person sales and we will still sell until the last box is sold.”

“Please consider supporting your local Girl Scouts this year. We’re all working really hard to still make cookie season possible and to still have some sense of normalcy not only for the girls but for the customers. Girl Scout Cookies [season] is not canceled,” said Zoe O’Donnell Cookie Captain. “Cookie season, business ethics and money management, leadership skills, more girls get to have these valuable skills, that I had and build up those skills as well.”

