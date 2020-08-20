Girl Scout camp goes virtual

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things this year, including school, summer camps, and even how we buy Girl Scout cookies.

An unintended consequence — the organizations supported by the Girl Scouts — are also hugely impacted.

Coronavirus forcing the Girl Scout’s camp to go virtual. Girl Scouts of Colorado owns two properties where they send girls to camp. One is Tomahawk Ranch in Bailey, Colorado.

This year is the first time since 1953 that Girl Scouts weren’t able to go to the ranch in person. Usually, the girls take care of the ranch animals which teaches them valuable skills.

Even though Girl Scouts can’t help out physically, their cookie sales still support 85 percent of the ranch’s budget.

The support from the girls means a lot to camp director, Monica Gray.

The Girl Scouts are also offering camp-in-a-box to kids, that they can buy online or use cookie credit to purchase. So they can have hands-on activities.

